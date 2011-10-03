The easiest way to run Python, Spyder with SciPy and friends out of the box on any Windows PC, without installing anything!

Project Home is on Github, downloads pages are on Sourceforge and Github, md5-sha , Discussion Group

Recent Releases

Release 2023-04 of December 7th, 2023

Highlights (*): Python-3.11.6, Numpy-1.26, Spyder-5.5.0, Torch-2.1.1, hatch-1.7.0, keras-3.0.0

WinPython 3.11 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.11 .6.0dot = Python 3.11.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.6.0dot = Python 3.11.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.11 .6.0 = Python 3.11.4 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

.6.0 = Python 3.11.4 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.12 Beta Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.12 .0.1b5dot = Python 3.12.0 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.1b5dot = Python 3.12.0 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.12.0.1b5 = Python 3.12.0 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages

Recent Releases

Release 2023-03 of September 28th, 2023

Highlights (*): Python-3.11.5, Jupyterlab-4.0.6, Numpy-1.25, pandas-2.1.1, scipy-1.11.1, scikit_learn-1.3.1, Poetry

WinPython 3.11 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.11 .5.0dot = Python 3.11.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.5.0dot = Python 3.11.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.11 .5.0 = Python 3.11.4 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

.5.0 = Python 3.11.4 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.11.5.0mkl = Python 3.11.4 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Mkl : Changelog, Packages

Release 2023-02 of July 15th, 2023

Highlights (*): Python-3.11.4, pandas-2.0.2, SQLalchemy-2.0.15, Jupyterlab-3.6.5, opencv_python, qrcode, python_barcode

WinPython 3.11 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.11 .4.0dot = Python 3.11.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.4.0dot = Python 3.11.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.11.4.0 = Python 3.11.4 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

Release 2023-01 post1 of May 27th, 2023

Highlights (*): two fixes versus 2023-01 : WinPython Control Panel and upgrade to toolz-0.12.0

WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .11.1dot = Python 3.10.11 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.11.1dot = Python 3.10.11 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .11.1dot = Python 3.10.11 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.11.1dot = Python 3.10.11 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.10 .11.1 = Python 3.10.11 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

.11.1 = Python 3.10.11 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.11 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.11 .3.1dot = Python 3.11.3 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.3.1dot = Python 3.11.3 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.11.3.1 = Python 3.11.3 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

Release 2023-01 of May 25th, 2023

Highlights (*): a full WinPython-3.11, Spyder-5.4.3, Panel-1.0.2, Torch-2.0.2, Polars-0.17.11, Duckdb-0.8.0

WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .11.0dot = Python 3.10.11 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.11.0dot = Python 3.10.11 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .11.0dot = Python 3.10.11 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.11.0dot = Python 3.10.11 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.10 .11.0 = Python 3.10.11 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

.11.0 = Python 3.10.11 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.11 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.11 .3.0dot = Python 3.11.3 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.3.0dot = Python 3.11.3 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.11.3.0 = Python 3.11.3 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

Release 2022-04 of January 22nd, 2023

Highlights (*): Spyder-5.4.2, Ipython-8.7.0, Torch-1.13.1, Polars-0.15.6, Duckdb-0.6.0

WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .9.0dot = Python 3.10.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.9.0dot = Python 3.10.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .9.0dot = Python 3.10.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.9.0dot = Python 3.10.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.10 .9.0 = Python 3.10.9 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

.9.0 = Python 3.10.9 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.11 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.11 .1.0dot = Python 3.11.1 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.1.0dot = Python 3.11.1 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.11.1.0 = Python 3.11.1 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

Release 2022-03 of October 30th, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.5.0, Pandas-1.5.1, Numpy-1.23.4, Seaborn-0.12.1, Panel-0.14.1, Duckdb-0.5.1

WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .8.0dot = Python 3.10.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.8.0dot = Python 3.10.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .8.0dot = Python 3.10.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.8.0dot = Python 3.10.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.10 .8.0 = Python 3.10.8 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

.8.0 = Python 3.10.8 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.11 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.11 .0.1dot = Python 3.11.0 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.1dot = Python 3.11.0 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.11.0.1 = Python 3.11.0 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

Release 2022-02 of July 16th, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.4.3, Spyder-5.4.0.dev0, Pandas-1.4.3, Numpy-1.22.4+mkl, Torch-1.12.0

WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .12.3dot = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.12.3dot = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .12.3 = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit + PySide6 : Changelog, Packages

.12.3 = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit + PySide6 : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .5.0dot = Python 3.10.5 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.5.0dot = Python 3.10.5 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .5.0dot = Python 3.10.5 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.5.0dot = Python 3.10.5 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.10.5.0 = Python 3.10.5 64bit with MKL + PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

Release 2022-01 of May 3rd, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.3.4, Spyder-5.3.0, Pandas-1.4.2, Pyside6 for PyPy

WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .12.2dot = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.12.2dot = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .12.2 = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit + PySide6 : Changelog, Packages

.12.2 = PyPy3.8-v7.3.9 64bit + PySide6 : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .4.0dot = Python 3.10.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.4.0dot = Python 3.10.4 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .4.0dot = Python 3.10.4 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.4.0dot = Python 3.10.4 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.10 .4.0 = Python 3.10.4 64bit with MKL + PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages

.4.0 = Python 3.10.4 64bit with MKL + PyQt5 + Spyder + Torch : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.10.4.0blas = Python 3.10.4 64bit with PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages

Release 2021-05 of January 25th, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.2.8, Spyder-5.2.2, numpy-1.21.5+mkl, Pandas-1.4.0, Matplotlib-3.5.0, Pyside2-5.15.2.1, Numba-0.55.0, Wasmer-1.1.0

WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .10.0dot = Python 3.9.10 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.10.0dot = Python 3.9.10 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .10.0dot = Python 3.9.10 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.10.0dot = Python 3.9.10 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.9 .10.0 = Python 3.9.10 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages

.10.0 = Python 3.9.10 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .2.0dot = Python 3.10.2 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.2.0dot = Python 3.10.2 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .2.0dot = Python 3.10.2 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.2.0dot = Python 3.10.2 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.10.2.0 = Python 3.10.2 64bit + Pyside2 + Jupyterlab : Changelog, Packages

Release 2021-04 of November 11th, 2021

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.2.2, Spyder-5.1.5, numpy-1.20.3+mkl, scipy-1.7.2, scikit_learn-1.0.1, Pandas-1.3.4, Matplotlib-3.5.0pre, Pyside6-6.2.1, dash-2.0.0, streamlit-1.1.0

WinPython 3.7 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.7 .12.0dotPyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.7 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.12.0dotPyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.7 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.7 .12.0PyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.7 64bit + Jupyterlab : Changelog, Packages

.12.0PyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.7 64bit + Jupyterlab : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .12.0dotPyPy = PyPy3.8-v7.3.7 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.12.0dotPyPy = PyPy3.8-v7.3.7 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .8.0dot = Python 3.9.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.8.0dot = Python 3.9.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .8.0dot = Python 3.9.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.8.0dot = Python 3.9.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.9 .8.0post1 = Python 3.9.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages

.8.0post1 = Python 3.9.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.10 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.10 .0.0dot = Python 3.10.0 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.0dot = Python 3.10.0 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.10 .0.0dot = Python 3.10.0 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.0dot = Python 3.10.0 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.10.0.0 = Python 3.10.0 64bit + Pyside6 + Jupyterlab : Changelog, Packages

Release 2021-03 of July 4th, 2021

Highlights (*): numpy-1.21.0+mkl, scipy-1.7.0, scikit_learn-0.24.2, Pandas-1.2.5, Matplotlib-3.4.2, fastai-2.4

WinPython 3.7 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.7 .10.0dotPyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.5 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.10.0dotPyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.5 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.7 .10.0PyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.5 64bit + Jupyterlab : Changelog, Packages

.10.0PyPy = PyPy3.7-v7.3.5 64bit + Jupyterlab : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .10.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.10.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.8 .10.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.10.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .5.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.5.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .5.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.5.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.9.5.0 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages

Release 2021-02 of April 21th, 2021

Highlights (*): Spyder-5.0.1, VSCode-1.55.2.0, Jupyterlab_git-0.30.0, Matplotlib-3.4.1, Panel-0.11.3, Voila-0.2.9

WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .9.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.9.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.8 .9.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.9.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .9.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages

.9.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .4.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.4.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .4.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.4.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.9 .4.0 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages

.4.0 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.9.4.0cod = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

Release 2021-01 of March 10th, 2021

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.2.3, Jupyterlab-3.0.9, VSCode-1.54.1.0, Pandas-1.2.3, SciPy-1.6.1, Numpy-1.20.1+mkl

WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .8.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.8.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.8 .8.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.8.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .8.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages

.8.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .2.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.2.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .2.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.2.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.9 .2.0 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages

.2.0 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.9.2.0cod = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

Release 2020-05 of December 28st, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.2.1, VSCode-1.52.1, Pandas-1.1.5, scikit_learn-0.24.0, SciPy-1.5.4, Numpy-1.19.4+mkl

WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .7.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.7.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.8 .7.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.7.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .7.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages

.7.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .7.0cod = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

.7.0cod = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .1.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.1.0dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .1.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.1.0dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.9 .1.0 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages

.1.0 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.9.1.0cod = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

Release 2020-04 of October 31st, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.1.5, Jupyterlab-2.2.9, VSCode-1.50.0, Numpy-1.19.2+mkl, SciPy-1.5.3, PyQt5-Tools

WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .6.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.6.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.8 .6.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.6.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .6.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages

.6.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch: Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .6.0cod = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

.6.0cod = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .0.2dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.2dot = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .0.2dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.2dot = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.9 .0.2 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages

.0.2 = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + Pytorch : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.9.0.2cod = Python 3.9 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

Release 2020-03 of August 22nd, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.1.4, Jupyterlab-2.2.4, VSCode-1.48.0, Numpy-1.19.1+mkl, SciPy-1.5.2

WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .5.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.5.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.8 .5.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.5.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .5.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages

.5.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .5.0cod = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

.5.0cod = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.9 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.9 .0.1dotrc = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.1dotrc = Python 3.9 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.9 .0.1dotrc = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.0.1dotrc = Python 3.9 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.9.0.1codrc = Python 3.9 64bit + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

Release 2020-02 of May 30th, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.1.3, Jupyterlab-2.1.1, VSCode-1.45.1, scikit_learn-0.23.1, Cartopy-0.18.0, Trio-0.15.1

WinPython 3.7 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.7 .7.1dot = Python 3.7 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.7.1dot = Python 3.7 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.7 .7.1dot = Python 3.7 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.7.1dot = Python 3.7 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.7 .7.1 = Python 3.7 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages

.7.1 = Python 3.7 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.7 .7.1cod = Python 3.7 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

.7.1cod = Python 3.7 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages WinPython 3.8 Downloads (**) via SourceForge and Github WinPython64- 3.8 .3.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages

.3.0dot = Python 3.8 64bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython32- 3.8 .3.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages

.3.0dot = Python 3.8 32bit only : Changelog, Packages WinPython64- 3.8 .3.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages

.3.0 = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder : Changelog, Packages WinPython64-3.8.3.0cod = Python 3.8 64bit + PyQt5 + Spyder + VSCode : Changelog, Packages

Overview

WinPython is a free open-source portable distribution of the Python programming language for Windows 8/10 and scientific and educational usage.

It is a full-featured (see our Wiki) Python-based scientific environment:

Designed for scientists, data-scientists, and education (thanks to NumPy, SciPy, Sympy, Matplotlib, Pandas, pyqtgraph, etc.): interactive data processing and visualization using Python with Spyder and Jupyter/IPython, Pyzo, IDLEX or IDLE fully integrated Cython and Numba! See included example connectors (cffi, odbc, rpy2, scilab2py, requests, ...) for advanced users

Portable : Runs out of the box(*) on any Windows 8+ with 2GB Ram (Jupyter Notebook will require a recent browser) The WinPython folder can be moved to any location (**) (local, network, USB drive) with most of the application settings Last WinPython version that is said to still work on Windows 7 should be WinPython64-3.8.9.0

: Flexible : You can install as many WinPython distributions as you want on the same machine: each one is isolated and self-consistent These installations can be of different versions of Python (3.7/3.8/3.9...)

: Customizable : The integrated WinPython Package Manager (WPPM) helps installing, uninstalling or upgrading Python packages It's also possible to install or upgrade packages using pip from the WinPython command prompt A configuration file allows you to set environment variables at runtime

:

WinPython is something different from other Python Distributions (see historic motivation and concept):

non-invasive : WinPython lives entirely in its own directory, without any OS installation

: WinPython lives entirely in its own directory, without any OS installation customizable : add your missing packages, zip the WinPython directory and give it to your students

: add your missing packages, zip the WinPython directory and give it to your students do your own version: a winpython-creator kit is made available for you

Portable or not, the choice is yours!

WinPython is a portable application, so the user should not expect any integration into Windows explorer during installation. However, the WinPython Control Panel allows to "register" your distribution to Windows (see screenshot below).

Registering your WinPython installation will:

associate file extensions .py , .pyc and .pyo to Python interpreter

, and to Python interpreter register Python icons in Windows explorer

add context menu entries Edit with IDLE and Edit with Spyder for .py files

and for files register WinPython as a standard Python distribution (standard Python Windows installers will see WinPython in Windows registry)

That is exactly what the official Python installer would do to your machine: in other words, you can have it both ways!

(*) For recent WinPython, Windows 8..11 users may have to install missing system DLL Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio 2017..2019 (vc_redist_x86.exe for WinPython 32bit, vc_redist_x64.exe for Winpython 64bit)

(*) For best Winpython 2018-01 and later experience, it is recommended to have WinPython base directory path smaller than 37 characters. example: C:\Users\xxxxxxxx\Downloads\WinPython

(**) Since WinPython 2019-02, all installers are just 7zip auto-extracts.