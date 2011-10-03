Project Home is on Github, downloads pages are on Sourceforge and Github, md5-sha , Discussion Group

Recent Releases

Release 2023-04 of December 7th, 2023

Highlights (*): Python-3.11.6, Numpy-1.26, Spyder-5.5.0, Torch-2.1.1, hatch-1.7.0, keras-3.0.0

Release 2023-03 of September 28th, 2023

Highlights (*): Python-3.11.5, Jupyterlab-4.0.6, Numpy-1.25, pandas-2.1.1, scipy-1.11.1, scikit_learn-1.3.1, Poetry

Release 2023-02 of July 15th, 2023

Highlights (*): Python-3.11.4, pandas-2.0.2, SQLalchemy-2.0.15, Jupyterlab-3.6.5, opencv_python, qrcode, python_barcode

Release 2023-01 post1 of May 27th, 2023

Highlights (*): two fixes versus 2023-01 : WinPython Control Panel and upgrade to toolz-0.12.0

Release 2023-01 of May 25th, 2023

Highlights (*): a full WinPython-3.11, Spyder-5.4.3, Panel-1.0.2, Torch-2.0.2, Polars-0.17.11, Duckdb-0.8.0

Release 2022-04 of January 22nd, 2023

Highlights (*): Spyder-5.4.2, Ipython-8.7.0, Torch-1.13.1, Polars-0.15.6, Duckdb-0.6.0

Release 2022-03 of October 30th, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.5.0, Pandas-1.5.1, Numpy-1.23.4, Seaborn-0.12.1, Panel-0.14.1, Duckdb-0.5.1

Release 2022-02 of July 16th, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.4.3, Spyder-5.4.0.dev0, Pandas-1.4.3, Numpy-1.22.4+mkl, Torch-1.12.0

Release 2022-01 of May 3rd, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.3.4, Spyder-5.3.0, Pandas-1.4.2, Pyside6 for PyPy

Release 2021-05 of January 25th, 2022

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.2.8, Spyder-5.2.2, numpy-1.21.5+mkl, Pandas-1.4.0, Matplotlib-3.5.0, Pyside2-5.15.2.1, Numba-0.55.0, Wasmer-1.1.0

Release 2021-04 of November 11th, 2021

Highlights (*): Jupyterlab-3.2.2, Spyder-5.1.5, numpy-1.20.3+mkl, scipy-1.7.2, scikit_learn-1.0.1, Pandas-1.3.4, Matplotlib-3.5.0pre, Pyside6-6.2.1, dash-2.0.0, streamlit-1.1.0

Release 2021-03 of July 4th, 2021

Highlights (*): numpy-1.21.0+mkl, scipy-1.7.0, scikit_learn-0.24.2, Pandas-1.2.5, Matplotlib-3.4.2, fastai-2.4

Release 2021-02 of April 21th, 2021

Highlights (*): Spyder-5.0.1, VSCode-1.55.2.0, Jupyterlab_git-0.30.0, Matplotlib-3.4.1, Panel-0.11.3, Voila-0.2.9

Release 2021-01 of March 10th, 2021

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.2.3, Jupyterlab-3.0.9, VSCode-1.54.1.0, Pandas-1.2.3, SciPy-1.6.1, Numpy-1.20.1+mkl

Release 2020-05 of December 28st, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.2.1, VSCode-1.52.1, Pandas-1.1.5, scikit_learn-0.24.0, SciPy-1.5.4, Numpy-1.19.4+mkl

Release 2020-04 of October 31st, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.1.5, Jupyterlab-2.2.9, VSCode-1.50.0, Numpy-1.19.2+mkl, SciPy-1.5.3, PyQt5-Tools

Release 2020-03 of August 22nd, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.1.4, Jupyterlab-2.2.4, VSCode-1.48.0, Numpy-1.19.1+mkl, SciPy-1.5.2

Release 2020-02 of May 30th, 2020

Highlights (*): Spyder-4.1.3, Jupyterlab-2.1.1, VSCode-1.45.1, scikit_learn-0.23.1, Cartopy-0.18.0, Trio-0.15.1

Overview

WinPython is a free open-source portable distribution of the Python programming language for Windows 8/10 and scientific and educational usage.

WinPython Launcher Icons

It is a full-featured (see our Wiki) Python-based scientific environment:

WinPython is something different from other Python Distributions (see historic motivation and concept):

Portable or not, the choice is yours!

WinPython is a portable application, so the user should not expect any integration into Windows explorer during installation. However, the WinPython Control Panel allows to "register" your distribution to Windows (see screenshot below).

WinPython Register

Registering your WinPython installation will:

That is exactly what the official Python installer would do to your machine: in other words, you can have it both ways!

(*) For recent WinPython, Windows 8..11 users may have to install missing system DLL Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio 2017..2019 (vc_redist_x86.exe for WinPython 32bit, vc_redist_x64.exe for Winpython 64bit)

(*) For best Winpython 2018-01 and later experience, it is recommended to have WinPython base directory path smaller than 37 characters. example: C:\Users\xxxxxxxx\Downloads\WinPython

(**) Since WinPython 2019-02, all installers are just 7zip auto-extracts.

